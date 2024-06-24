FIL Limited Ups Stake in Victrex PLC

Victrex (GB:VCT) has released an update.

FIL Limited has reported a significant increase in their stake in Victrex PLC, with their total voting rights crossing the threshold to 10.07% on June 19, 2024. The financial instruments involved in this change include shares and a Contract for Difference (CFD), resulting in FIL Limited’s direct and indirect voting rights affecting over 8.76 million shares. This notable change in shareholding was officially notified to Victrex PLC on June 21, 2024.

