FIH Mobile Announces Share Grant to Executives and Employees

The latest announcement is out from FIH Mobile ( (HK:2038) ).

FIH Mobile has announced the grant of 27,238,190 Award Shares, representing approximately 3.47% of its total issued shares, to key executives and employees under its Share Scheme. The vesting of these shares is subject to specific conditions and will occur over a period of three years, reflecting a strategic move to incentivize and retain talent within the company.

More about FIH Mobile

YTD Price Performance: 59.46%

Average Trading Volume: 2,562,310

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.91B

