Figtree Holdings’ Subsidiary Faces Legal Dispute in China

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Figtree Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:5F4) ) is now available.

Figtree Holdings Limited announced that its 85%-owned subsidiary, Figtree Construction (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd, has received a court summons from a Chinese court regarding a dispute over a sub-contract claim with a supplier of ready-mix concrete. The dispute involves claims totaling RMB 1,122,535, with Figtree Jiangsu contesting the liquidated damages and legal fees. The company is seeking legal advice and does not expect the summons to have a material impact on its financial results for the year ending December 2025.

More about Figtree Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2009, Figtree Holdings Limited is a provider of commercial and industrial real estate solutions, primarily acting as the main contractor for projects in Singapore. The company also offers design, project, and construction management consulting services in China and Malaysia, with a strong presence in China’s property development sector and interests in exploring opportunities in Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 229,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: S$7.19M

For detailed information about 5F4 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue