Figtree Holdings Announces Board Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Figtree Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:5F4) ) has shared an update.

Figtree Holdings Limited has announced changes to its Board of Directors and Board Committees, effective November 6, 2025. The changes include the appointment of Mr. Sho Kian Hin as the Non-Executive Independent Chairman and Chairman of the Audit and Nomination Committees, and Mr. Siaw Ken Ket @ Danny Siaw as the Managing Director and a member of the Nomination Committee. Following the resignation of two directors, the company is in the process of finding suitable candidates to fill the vacancies to comply with Catalist Rules.

More about Figtree Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 144,220

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$9.7M

For detailed information about 5F4 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue