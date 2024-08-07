Figtree Holdings Announces Board Reshuffle

Figtree Holdings Ltd. (SG:5F4) has released an update.

Figtree Holdings Limited has announced a reshuffle of its Board and Audit Committee, effective from August 7, 2024. Mr. Eric Sho Kian Hin has been appointed as the new Non-Executive Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, while Ms. Yap Siew Ling also joins as a Non-Executive Independent Director. The company is continuing to evaluate its board composition and will make further announcements in accordance with Catalist Rules.

