Fiera Capital Opens New Abu Dhabi Office

Fiera Capital A (TSE:FSZ) has released an update.

Fiera Capital has expanded its global reach by opening a new office in Abu Dhabi, marking its strategic entry into the Middle East with a focus on the Gulf Cooperation Council region. The firm aims to grow its investor base in the area, leveraging its expertise in emerging markets and a variety of asset classes, including equities and real assets. This move is part of Fiera Capital’s broader regionalization strategy to establish a strong, long-term market presence.

