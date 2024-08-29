Field Solutions’ Annual Focus on Rural Digital Growth

Field Solutions Holdings Ltd (AU:FSG) has released an update.

Field Solutions Holdings Ltd has published its 2024 Annual Report, focusing on telecommunications and digital enablement in rural and regional Australia. The report includes a CEO update, financial statements, and independent auditor insights, all tailored for personal use by stakeholders. It’s a key document for investors monitoring the company’s commitment to bridging the digital divide in less urban areas.

