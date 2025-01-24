Fidia S.p.A. Expands Share Capital Through Bond Conversion

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Fidia Spa ( (IT:FDA) ) has provided an update.

Fidia S.p.A. announced the conversion of 7 bonds into 3,500,000 new shares at a price of Euro 0.02 per share, impacting its share capital and increasing the total number of shares. This move reflects the company’s ongoing capital increase strategy, potentially enhancing its market presence and financial flexibility.

More about Fidia Spa

Fidia S.p.A., listed on Euronext Milan, is a global leader in numerical control technology and integrated milling systems, particularly serving the automotive and aerospace sectors with high-performance solutions that encompass the entire milling process.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €1.07M

