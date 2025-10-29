Fidia S.p.A. Expands Capital with Bond Conversion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fidia Spa ( (IT:FDA) ) has issued an announcement.

Fidia S.p.A. announced the issuance and conversion of 75 bonds into new shares, increasing its share capital by Euro 750,000 to a total of Euro 8,597,761.90. This strategic move, involving Global Growth Holding Limited, enhances Fidia’s financial structure and market presence, potentially benefiting stakeholders by expanding its capital base and reinforcing its position in the industry.

Fidia S.p.A., headquartered in San Mauro Torinese and listed on the Euronext Milan market, is a global leader in designing, producing, and marketing high-performance integrated milling systems. Primarily serving the automotive and aerospace sectors, Fidia offers comprehensive solutions for the entire milling process, supported by over 40 years of experience and a workforce of about 155 employees.

