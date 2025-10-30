Fidia S.p.A. Announces Share Capital Increase Following Bond Conversion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fidia Spa ( (IT:FDA) ) has issued an update.

Fidia S.p.A. has announced a change in its share capital following the conversion of bonds into ordinary shares, resulting in an increase of 3,750,000 shares and a capital boost of 750,000 Euros. This move, which raises the total number of shares to 18,977,312, is expected to enhance Fidia’s market presence and operational capacity as it continues to trade on Euronext Milan.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:FDA) stock is a Sell with a EUR0.50 price target.

Fidia S.p.A., based in San Mauro Torinese, is a global leader in designing, producing, and marketing high-performance integrated milling systems, primarily for the automotive and aerospace sectors. With over 50 years of experience, the company provides comprehensive solutions for the entire milling process, including numerical controls, high-speed milling systems, and CAM software.

Average Trading Volume: 413,348

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €1.79M

