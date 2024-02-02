Fidelity National Amends Material Agreement Terms

Fidelity National Info (FIS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

On January 30, 2024, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) amended its previously dated Purchase and Sale Agreement with several entities, modifying terms related to the allocation of certain employee-related assets and liabilities and the cessation of parent guarantees by FIS. The amendment and the Purchase Agreement contain provisions and disclosures intended for risk allocation between the parties and are not statements of fact or meant to provide information about the company or its business as of any specific date. The details of the amendment are filed with the current report and are not fully described in this summary.

