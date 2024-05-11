Fidelity Minerals Boosts Incentives, Eyes Growth

Fidelity Minerals (TSE:FMN) has released an update.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. has granted 4.15 million incentive stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants, exercisable at $0.05 per share over the next five years. The company, which is advancing its key project Las Huaquillas in Peru, seeks to delineate major deposits to attract mid-tier and major mining company interest. Additionally, Fidelity Minerals is actively pursuing strategic acquisitions to enhance its portfolio of high-quality mining assets in Peru.

