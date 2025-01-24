Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Repurchases Shares, Adjusts Voting Rights

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ( (GB:FJV) ) has shared an announcement.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has announced a repurchase of 30,000 shares for cancellation at an average price of 175.530 GBp per share. This transaction affects the company’s total voting rights, which are now set at 114,651,970, allowing shareholders to use this figure for calculating their interest under FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

YTD Price Performance: 0.29%

Average Trading Volume: 144,744

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

