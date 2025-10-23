Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Releases September 2025 Monthly Factsheet

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ( (GB:FJV) ) has provided an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has released its latest monthly factsheet for September 2025, which is now accessible on their website and will soon be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism. This release provides stakeholders with updated insights into the company’s performance and strategic positioning within the Japanese investment market.

More about Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC operates in the investment industry, focusing on providing investment opportunities in Japanese markets. The company offers a range of investment products and services aimed at investors looking to gain exposure to Japan’s economic landscape.

Average Trading Volume: 148,645

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

