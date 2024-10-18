Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Announces Share Buyback

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has announced a recent buyback of 40,000 shares into its Treasury, executed on October 18, 2024, with an average purchase price of 159.75 GBp per share. This move leaves the company with a total of 18,914,054 shares held in Treasury and an issued share capital of 136,161,695. The total voting rights now stand at 117,247,641, reflecting the company’s continued strategic management of its shares.

