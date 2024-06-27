Fidelity Japan Trust Bolsters Treasury Shares

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has strategically enhanced its treasury holdings by acquiring an additional 88,624 of its own shares at a price of 172.940 pence per share on June 27, 2024. This move leaves the company with a total issued share capital of 136,161,695 and 16,550,850 shares in treasury, bringing the total voting rights down to 119,610,845. Such transactions are crucial information for shareholders for regulatory compliance and monitoring changes in their stake in the company.

