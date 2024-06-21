Fidelity Japan Trust Announces Closed Period

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has commenced its closed period regarding half-yearly results, which will run from June 21, 2024, until at least July 29, 2024. The company has disclosed all inside information as required by the EU Market Abuse Regulation, confirming that no trading restrictions on its securities are in place during this period. This allows for continued trading activities despite the closed period.

