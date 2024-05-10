Fidelis Shareholders Approve Directors and Auditor

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) has released an update.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. announced the successful election of four Class I directors at their 2024 Annual Meeting, with all nominees receiving overwhelming shareholder approval. Additionally, the shareholders ratified the appointment of KPMG Audit Limited as the company’s independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. These decisions reflect shareholder confidence and are pivotal for the company’s governance and financial integrity moving forward.

