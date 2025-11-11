FibroGen’s Strategic Moves and Financial Highlights

FibroGen ( (FGEN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information FibroGen presented to its investors.

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative therapies in the fields of cancer biology and anemia, with notable products like roxadustat approved in multiple countries for treating anemia in chronic kidney disease patients.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, FibroGen announced significant strategic and financial developments, including the sale of its FibroGen China operations to AstraZeneca for approximately $220 million, which has simplified its capital structure and extended its cash runway into 2028.

Key financial highlights include a total revenue of $1.1 million from continuing operations, a substantial improvement from the previous year’s $0.1 million. The company also reported a net loss of $13.1 million from continuing operations, a significant reduction from the $48.3 million loss in the same quarter last year. Additionally, FibroGen has initiated a Phase 2 trial for FG-3246, a promising antibody-drug conjugate for prostate cancer, and reached an agreement with the FDA on the design elements for a pivotal Phase 3 trial for roxadustat.

Looking ahead, FibroGen remains focused on advancing its clinical programs, with plans to submit the Phase 3 protocol for roxadustat in the fourth quarter of 2025 and anticipates presenting key study results in early 2026. The company is poised to leverage its strengthened financial position to further its strategic objectives.

