FibroGen Executives Depart Amid U.S. Operations Overhaul

FibroGen, Inc. is streamlining its U.S. operations with a significant cost reduction strategy, leading to the termination of two top executives, CFO Juan Graham and CMO Deyaa Adib, M.D. The executives will stay on through transition periods until their respective departure dates in December 2024 and November 2024. The company recognizes their contributions and clarifies that their departures are not due to any disagreements.

