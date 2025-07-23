Fibergate Inc. Transitions to Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Standard Market

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fibergate, Inc. ( (JP:9450) ) has issued an update.

Fibergate Inc. announced its successful application for a change in market classification to the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, effective July 30, 2025. This decision led to the withdrawal of its previous plan to comply with Prime Market listing criteria, reflecting a strategic shift in its market positioning. The company remains committed to enhancing corporate value and maintaining strong communication with investors.

More about Fibergate, Inc.

Fibergate Inc. operates in the infrastructure integration industry, focusing on maximizing efficiency in communications and energy. The company is dedicated to creating economic value through its business model as an on-premise infrastructure integrator, guided by a philosophy of mutual benefit for sellers, buyers, and society.

Average Trading Volume: 113,416

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen14.24B

For an in-depth examination of 9450 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue