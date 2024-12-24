FGEN’s Strategic Share Buyback and Voting Rights Update

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

An announcement from Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP ( (GB:FGEN) ) is now available.

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited announced the purchase of 171,574 of its own ordinary shares for treasury, highlighting an active management approach to its capital structure. This transaction affects the company’s share capital and voting rights, with implications for shareholder calculations under regulatory guidance.

More about Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited (FGEN) is a company focused on investing in a diversified portfolio of Environmental Infrastructure. This includes infrastructure assets, projects, and asset-backed businesses that leverage natural or waste resources, promote environmentally friendly economic activities, support the transition to a low carbon economy, or mitigate climate change effects. The company’s investments are characterized by predictable cash flows, long-term contracts, and proven technologies, aiming to provide investors with sustainable quarterly dividends.

YTD Price Performance: -23.76%

Average Trading Volume: 1,860,557

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £459.7M

