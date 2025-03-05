FFI Holdings Announces Leadership Transition

F.F.I. Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:FFI) ) has issued an announcement.

FFI Holdings Limited has announced a leadership transition with the appointment of Mr. Bret Mathews as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2025. Mr. Mathews, a long-time employee and recently the Group General Manager, has been instrumental in the company’s growth. Mr. Geoffrey Nicholson will retire as Managing Director and transition to a Non-Executive Director role, ensuring continuity in leadership and company culture. These changes are part of a strategic plan to maintain FFI’s success and stability.

More about F.F.I. Holdings Ltd.

F.F.I. Holdings Ltd is a Western Australian food company involved in manufacturing, processing, and packing operations across various sectors including chocolate products, cake toppings, contract packing, and bakers jams. Additionally, the company holds significant investments in industrial and commercial properties.

YTD Price Performance: 10.32%

Average Trading Volume: 4,992

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$44.87M

