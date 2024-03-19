Feutune Light Acquisition’s Strategic Merger with Thunder Power

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation Class A (FLFV) has shared an announcement.

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation (FLFV) is set to merge with Thunder Power Holdings Limited in a move that will see the latter become a direct wholly owned subsidiary of FLFV. This strategic merger is poised to reshape both entities, offering potential growth and new opportunities for stockholders and investors. With documents filed with the SEC and additional information available online, stakeholders are encouraged to review the details to understand the implications and benefits of the merger. This transaction is a significant step for FLFV, promising to enhance its market position and financial prospects.

