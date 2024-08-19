Fertoz Ltd. Announces Trading Halt for Capital Raise

Fertoz Ltd. (AU:FTZ) has released an update.

Fertoz Limited (ASX: FTZ) has requested an immediate trading halt of its securities to prepare and execute a capital raising initiative. The halt is to remain until the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 21 August 2024, or upon the release of a related announcement, whichever comes first. This strategic pause is aimed to facilitate the company’s financial planning without any known impediments.

