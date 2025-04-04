Ferrovial’s 2024 Integrated Annual Report Highlights Sustainability and Compliance

Ferrovial ( (ES:FER) ) has shared an announcement.

Ferrovial has released its 2024 Integrated Annual Report, detailing its management and financial performance, sustainability efforts, and compliance with international regulations. The report highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and alignment with global standards, impacting its operations and stakeholder relations positively.

More about Ferrovial

Ferrovial is a global infrastructure company, primarily engaged in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services. It operates in various markets, focusing on sustainable development and innovation in infrastructure projects.

YTD Price Performance: 3.90%

Average Trading Volume: 430,884

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €29.65B

