Ferronordic Announces Q3 2025 Investor Presentation

Ferronordic has announced an investor presentation for its third quarter 2025 interim report, scheduled for 13 November 2025. The presentation, led by CEO Henrik Carlborg and CFO Erik Danemar, will be accessible via teleconference and webcast, offering insights into the company’s performance and future outlook.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:FNM) stock is a Hold with a SEK44.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ferronordic AB stock, see the SE:FNM Stock Forecast page.

Ferronordic is a service and sales company specializing in construction equipment and trucks. It operates as a dealer for Volvo CE in parts of the United States, and also represents Hitachi, Sandvik, and Link-Belt in the same region. Additionally, it deals Volvo Trucks and Renault Trucks in Germany and various brands in Kazakhstan. Established in 2010, Ferronordic has 37 outlets and approximately 800 employees, with shares listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 24,091

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK643.1M

