Ferrari Completes Eighth Tranche of Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ferrari ( (IT:RACE) ) has shared an update.

On October 27, 2025, Ferrari N.V. announced the completion of the eighth tranche of its share buyback program, which was initially announced on July 31, 2025. This tranche is part of a larger multi-year buyback initiative totaling approximately €2 billion, expected to be completed by 2026. As of October 24, 2025, Ferrari has invested €196.5 million for shares on the Euronext Milan and $48.4 million for shares on the NYSE, holding 8.93% of its total issued share capital in treasury. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and reflects the company’s robust financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:RACE) stock is a Hold with a EUR345.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ferrari stock, see the IT:RACE Stock Forecast page.

More about Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. is a renowned company in the luxury automotive industry, primarily known for its high-performance sports cars. The company focuses on producing exclusive vehicles that combine cutting-edge technology with iconic design, catering to a global market of luxury car enthusiasts.

YTD Price Performance: -13.52%

Average Trading Volume: 505,158

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €83.67B

See more insights into RACE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue