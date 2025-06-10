Ferguson Enterprises Joins 2025 Fortune 500 List at 146th Position

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Ferguson PLC ( (FERG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ferguson Enterprises, Inc. has made its debut on the 2025 Fortune 500 list, securing the 146th position, which underscores its significant impact on the North American construction industry. This achievement follows a corporate restructure that relocated its headquarters to the U.S. and reflects the company’s strong industry relationships and commitment to serving specialized trade professionals with value-added solutions, enhancing construction productivity and project success.

Ferguson Enterprises, Inc. is the largest value-added distributor in the North American construction market, serving specialized professionals in both residential and non-residential sectors. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including plumbing, HVAC, appliances, lighting, PVF, water, and wastewater solutions. Headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has approximately 35,000 associates across nearly 1,800 locations and reported sales of $29.6 billion in fiscal year 2024.

