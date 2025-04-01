FeraMAX® Tops Canadian Iron Supplement Recommendations for Tenth Year

Biosyent ( (TSE:RX) ) has shared an announcement.

BioSyent Inc. announced that its FeraMAX® brand has been named the #1 recommended iron supplement in Canada for the tenth consecutive year by pharmacists and physicians. This recognition underscores the brand’s leadership in iron health and its commitment to expanding its range of products to treat and prevent iron deficiency across all life stages. The recognition is based on a national survey that highlights the role of healthcare professionals in recommending over-the-counter products, reinforcing BioSyent’s strong market positioning and trust among Canadian healthcare providers.

BioSyent Inc. is a Canadian pharmaceutical company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol ‘RX’. It focuses on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and healthcare products that are safe, effective, and have a proven track record of improving patient lives. BioSyent markets its products through community, specialty, and international business units.

YTD Price Performance: 1.83%

Average Trading Volume: 4,309

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$127.9M

