Fenix Resources Increases Stake in CZR Resources Through Takeover Bid

CZR Resources Ltd has experienced a change in substantial holding as Fenix Resources Ltd acquired a 2.76% voting power through an off-market takeover bid. This acquisition involved exchanging Fenix shares for CZR shares, with the potential for increased exchange rates if certain conditions are met. The transaction signifies Fenix’s strategic move to increase its stake in CZR, potentially impacting CZR’s market positioning and shareholder dynamics.

YTD Price Performance: 23.81%

Average Trading Volume: 275,854

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$61.55M

