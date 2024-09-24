FendX Technologies Strikes New Consulting Deal

FendX Technologies, Inc. (TSE:FNDX) has released an update.

FendX Technologies Inc. has announced a new consulting agreement with DPRM Group, LLC to provide business advisory services for six months, with the option to renew. The consulting fees and any potential bonuses will be paid in common shares or a combination of cash and shares, subject to regulatory approvals and securities laws. This move is part of FendX’s continued efforts to develop nanotechnology-based surface coatings that prevent the spread of pathogens.

For further insights into TSE:FNDX stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.