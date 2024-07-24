FendX Technologies Advances Pathogen Protection Film

FendX Technologies, Inc. (TSE:FNDX) has released an update.

FendX Technologies Inc. has successfully completed a crucial pilot scale-up of their REPELWRAP(TM) Film in collaboration with Dunmore, marking a significant step toward mass production and real-world testing. The results met performance expectations, reinforcing the company’s advancement towards their goal to protect diverse environments such as healthcare and entertainment from pathogens. In addition, FendX granted 55,000 restricted share units to a consultant, aligning with their incentive plan.

