Femto Technologies Innovates in FemTech for CES 2025

Femto Technologies Inc., formerly BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc., is making waves in the FemTech industry with its innovative flagship product, which utilizes proprietary Smart Release System technology to personalize feminine care. The company, aiming for a breakthrough, has entered the product in the prestigious CES Innovation Awards for 2025, underlining its commitment to advancing women’s health and wellness through technology.

