Femasys, Inc. Advances Non-Surgical Birth Control with FemBloc Study

Femasys, Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled FINALE: Prospective Multi-Center Trial for FemBloc INtratubal Occlusion for TranscervicAL PErmanent Birth Control. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of the FemBloc device for permanent birth control through intratubal occlusion. This trial is significant as it explores a non-surgical option for contraception, potentially offering a less invasive alternative for women seeking permanent birth control.

The intervention being tested is the FemBloc device, designed for women who desire permanent birth control by occluding the fallopian tubes. This investigational device and procedure aim to provide a non-surgical solution for contraception.

The study is interventional, with a single-group assignment and no masking, focusing on prevention. It is a prospective, multi-center, international, unblinded, single-arm trial, where participants undergo the FemBloc procedure followed by an ultrasound confirmation test.

The study began on July 27, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are yet to be announced, with the last update submitted on January 24, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry.

This update could positively impact Femasys, Inc.’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may position the company as a leader in non-surgical permanent birth control solutions. It also places Femasys in a competitive position within the contraception industry, potentially influencing market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

