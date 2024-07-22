Felix Group’s Record Sales Quarter Signals Growth

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. has reported a record-breaking sales quarter, with significant growth in new and expanded contracts that showcase the escalating demand for their platform across various industries. The company has added $616k in new annual recurring revenue (ARR), reaching a total of $5.7 million for contractor ARR—a 42% increase year-on-year. With a robust net revenue retention of 114%, Felix Group is on a clear path to cash flow breakeven in the next quarter, signaling strong financial health and potential for investors.

