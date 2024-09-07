Felix Gold Launches Trenching for Antimony Prospect

Felix Gold Ltd. (AU:FXG) has released an update.

Felix Gold Ltd. is set to start a trenching program in September at their Treasure Creek Project to evaluate high-grade antimony mineralization. The program includes bulk sampling for metallurgical tests, aiming to determine the feasibility of near-term antimony production, with historical evidence suggesting cost-effective processing options. This initiative complements the company’s existing gold exploration projects and seeks to bolster shareholder value through the strategic development of antimony resources.

