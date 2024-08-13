Felix Gold Director Increases Shareholding

Felix Gold Ltd. (AU:FXG) has released an update.

Director of Felix Gold Ltd, Andrew Louis Linton Browne, has adjusted his financial interest in the company, acquiring 83,333 ordinary shares personally and 462,963 ordinary shares through ROCKDRCAN PTY LTD, with no disposals reported. The shares were purchased at $0.045 and $0.054 respectively, reflecting a change in director’s interest as disclosed to the ASX in compliance with corporate regulations.

For further insights into AU:FXG stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.