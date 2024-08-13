Felix Gold Director Increases Share Holdings

Felix Gold Ltd. (AU:FXG) has released an update.

Felix Gold Ltd. has reported a change in Director Ronald Hugh Beevor’s interests, indicating an increase in his indirect holdings. Beevor’s associated entities, ONEDIGGER PTY LTD and BEEVOR ASSOCIATES PTY LTD, acquired additional ordinary shares, with the transactions being part of the Directors’ Share Plan and a recent shareholder-approved placement. Following these acquisitions, the director’s related entities now hold over 3 million ordinary shares and 1.8 million unlisted options in total.

