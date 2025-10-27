Felix Gold Announces Details for Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Felix Gold Ltd. ( (AU:FXG) ) is now available.

Felix Gold Limited has announced details regarding its upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Brisbane. The company has released a notice of meeting and proxy form, which are available online, in compliance with recent legislative changes. This announcement underscores Felix Gold’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, as it facilitates participation through online proxy voting and provides necessary information through digital channels.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:FXG) stock is a Buy with a A$1.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Felix Gold Ltd. stock, see the AU:FXG Stock Forecast page.

More about Felix Gold Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,499,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$291.2M

Learn more about FXG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue