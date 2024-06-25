Feiyang International Shareholders Unanimously Approve Resolutions

Feiyang International Holdings Group Limited (HK:1901) has released an update.

Feiyang International Holdings Group Limited has announced that all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2024, were unanimously passed by shareholders. These resolutions included the re-election of directors, the reappointment of CCTH CPA Limited as auditors, and the approval of general mandates for share repurchase and issuance. The voting, conducted by poll, reflected a strong consensus among shareholders, with all resolutions receiving 100% support.

