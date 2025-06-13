Feiyang International Proposes New Share Option Scheme

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Feiyang International Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:1901) ) has issued an update.

Feiyang International Holdings Group Limited has announced its intention to terminate its Existing Share Option Scheme and adopt a New Share Option Scheme. This move is in response to amendments in the Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules regarding share option schemes, effective from January 2023. The New Share Option Scheme aims to align with market practices by providing incentives to eligible participants, enhancing enterprise value, and achieving long-term objectives. The adoption of the new scheme is contingent upon shareholder approval and the Stock Exchange’s permission for listing and dealing in the shares under the new scheme.

More about Feiyang International Holdings Group Limited

Feiyang International Holdings Group Limited is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and is involved in providing services and products to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 946,769

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$105.7M

