Feishang Anthracite Resources Announces Leadership Transition

The latest update is out from Feishang Anthracite Resources ( (HK:1738) ).

Feishang Anthracite Resources Limited has announced a significant leadership change with the resignation of Mr. Wang Xinhua as Executive Director and Chairman of the Board, effective October 27, 2025, due to personal and business commitments. Mr. Li Zongyang, with notable experience in the coal industry and investment, has been appointed as the new Executive Director and Chairman. This transition is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the company’s strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations positively.

More about Feishang Anthracite Resources

Feishang Anthracite Resources Limited is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, operating in the coal industry. The company is involved in investment activities related to anthracite resources and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -11.11%

Average Trading Volume: 449,655

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$132.5M

