Feishang Anthracite Resources Announces Board Composition and Roles

Feishang Anthracite Resources ( (HK:1738) ) has provided an update.

Feishang Anthracite Resources Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their roles within the company. The board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, with specific members assigned to various board committees such as Audit, ESG, Remuneration, and Nomination. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure and leadership roles within the company, which could influence its strategic direction and operational oversight.

Feishang Anthracite Resources Limited is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, operating in the anthracite coal industry. It focuses on the production and sale of anthracite coal, a type of hard, high-carbon coal used primarily for industrial purposes.

