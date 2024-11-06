Feedback PLC Secures £6.1 Million Through Fundraising

Feedback (GB:FDBK) has released an update.

Feedback plc has successfully raised approximately £6.1 million through a combination of placing, subscription, and retail offer, issuing over 43 million new ordinary shares. This capital raise will support the company’s growth initiatives in the healthcare technology sector, enhancing its SaaS-based offerings to clinical teams. The new shares are set to be admitted to trading on AIM by the end of November 2024.

