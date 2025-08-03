Federated Hermes Maintains Stable Risk Profile: No New Threats Detected

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) has disclosed a new risk, in the Regulation category.

Federated Hermes, Inc. continues to face the same risk factors as previously reported in their Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2024. This indicates that the company has not identified any new significant risks or changes to existing risks that could impact its financial performance or operations. Stakeholders should remain vigilant and consider these persistent risks when evaluating the company’s future prospects. The absence of new material changes suggests stability in the company’s risk profile, but ongoing monitoring is essential.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on FHI stock based on 1 Buy, 1 Sell and 2 Holds.

