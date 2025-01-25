Federal-Mogul Goetze India Announces Board Resignation

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited ( (IN:FMGOETZE) ) is now available.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Andrea Vaccari as a Non-Executive Director, effective from the close of business on January 24, 2025. This change, communicated in accordance with SEBI regulations, marks a shift in the company’s board composition, potentially impacting its governance and strategic direction.

More about Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on manufacturing components and systems for vehicle engines, including pistons, piston rings, and cylinder liners. The company serves various markets, including domestic and international automobile manufacturers.

YTD Price Performance: -0.66%

Average Trading Volume: 2,543

Current Market Cap: 21.05B INR

