Federal Court Dismisses ASIC Case Against TerraCom Executives

TerraCom Limited ( (AU:TER) ) has provided an update.

The Federal Court of Australia has dismissed the case against TerraCom Limited’s Managing Director, Danny McCarthy, and three former directors and officers, brought by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Earlier, TerraCom had reached an agreement with ASIC to resolve the case against the company, pending court approval. This judgment may positively impact TerraCom’s operations and industry positioning by alleviating legal uncertainties and reinforcing stakeholder confidence.

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) is an Australian-based mining resources company with a global presence, operating primarily in the coal sectors in Australia and South Africa. The company is recognized as a low-cost producer, focusing on delivering exceptional outcomes from its high-yielding diversified asset portfolio for its investors.

