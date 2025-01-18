Federal Bank’s Appeal Dismissed Following Favorable High Court Ruling

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An announcement from Federal Bank Ltd. (India) ( (IN:FEDERALBNK) ) is now available.

Federal Bank Ltd. announced that the Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) has dismissed their appeal following a favorable ruling from the High Court of Kerala, which quashed a previous assessment order. This development indicates that the bank no longer has any grievances regarding the assessment, and there are no financial or operational impacts on the bank’s activities as a result of this order.

More about Federal Bank Ltd. (India)

Federal Bank Ltd. is a financial institution based in India, primarily offering banking and financial services. It operates in the banking sector, focusing on providing comprehensive financial solutions and services to its clients across India.

YTD Price Performance: -4.44%

Average Trading Volume: 354,116

Current Market Cap: 474.6B INR

