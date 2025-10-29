Fed Cuts Rates: Market Braces for Impact

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision revealed a decrease from the previous rate of 4.25% to the current rate of 4.00%. This 0.25 percentage point reduction marks a shift in monetary policy direction, indicating a lower cost of borrowing compared to the previous period.

The actual interest rate aligned with analyst estimates, suggesting that the market had anticipated this policy adjustment. This alignment is likely to stabilize market reactions, with financial and real estate sectors potentially benefiting from the reduced borrowing costs. The impact on the stock market is expected to be more sentiment-driven in the short term, as investors adjust to the new rate environment.

